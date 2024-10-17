Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) result for October 17, 2024 announced: Check winning numbers now

The results for the Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) lottery for October 17, 2024, are partially out. For the remaining, you will have to wait until the end of the day. Participants can view the winning numbers on the official websites kolkataff (dot) com and kolkataff (dot) in.

This popular lottery, played daily from Monday to Sunday, is a major attraction in Kolkata, West Bengal. Unlike many other lotteries, Kolkata FF is unique as only those residing in Kolkata are allowed to participate. The game operates legally in West Bengal, which is one of the 13 Indian states where lotteries are permitted.

Kolkata FF is based on the traditional “Satta Matka” format, where players select numbers and place bets, making it both engaging and fast-paced. With eight rounds or “bazi” held each day, participants get multiple opportunities to win. The results announcement come hourly, adding an element of excitement throughout the day.

The local authorities administer the lottery, and it has gained popularity across the country. Thousands of people participate in it every day. It is a nerve-chilling game in which people seek their luck through the winning ticket. They have their eyes stuck to their screens to keep a tab on winning numbers every hour.

The results of the first three rounds of the lottery on 17 October are as follows:

– 1st round: Entry no. 377

– 2nd round: Entry no. 189

– 3rd round: Entry no. 257

To keep track of the remaining rounds, you can follow the schedule below or check back every hour for updates.

Timing of All Rounds for October 17:

– 1st Bazi: 10:03 AM

– 2nd Bazi: 11:33 AM

– 3rd Bazi: 01:03 PM

– 4th Bazi: 02:33 PM

– 5th Bazi: 04:03 PM

– 6th Bazi: 05:33 PM

– 7th Bazi: 07:03 PM

– 8th Bazi: 08:33 PM

Participants are advised to regularly check the official websites or stay tuned for updates on the upcoming results of Kolkata Fatafat for October 17. This lottery remains one of Kolkata’s most popular forms of entertainment and provides ample chances to win throughout the day!