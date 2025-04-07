Kolkata Fatafat FF Result Today April 7, 2025: Check the winning numbers now!

Kolkata, April 7, 2025 — The results for today’s Kolkata Fatafat lottery have been announced as scheduled. As usual, eight rounds of results were released throughout the day, with thousands of participants checking to see if luck favored them.

Kolkata Fatafat is one of the most popular local lottery games in West Bengal. Known for its fast-paced format and frequent draws, the game continues to attract daily players who participate with the hope of winning quick cash.

While the prize money is not fixed and varies depending on the bet and the round, the game still sees consistent participation from across Kolkata and surrounding areas.

What is Kolkata Fatafat?

Kolkata Fatafat is a quick-format lottery game based on the traditional Satta Matka system. It involves players picking a set of numbers and placing bets on them for various rounds conducted each day. Unlike state government lotteries, this game is unregulated and falls under the informal lottery sector.

There are eight rounds conducted daily, beginning in the morning and continuing into the evening. The rounds for April 7, 2025, followed the regular schedule

Kolkata Fatafat: April 7, 2025 winners

1. First Round: 130-4

2. Second Round: 237-2

3. Third Round:

4. Fourth Round:

5. Fifth Round:

6. Sixth Round:

7. Seventh Round:

8. Eighth Round:

Players can check the official results on websites such as kolkataff (dot) in and kolkataff (dot) tv where updates are posted shortly after each round is completed. Some local shops also put up results for quick reference for players without internet access.

The game’s popularity remains high, especially among working-class individuals looking to supplement their income. Many players choose numbers based on personal patterns, dreams, or superstitions. However, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery is a game of pure chance.

There is no proven formula to win, and repeated participation does not increase the odds of success.

Experts continue to warn participants about the risks involved. Since the lottery is unregulated, there are no legal protections for players who lose money or face disputes.