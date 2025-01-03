Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) January 3, 2025 result announced: Check winning numbers now

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery, a popular game in Kolkata, West Bengal, is a fast-paced and thrilling experience for players, and its results for January 3, 2025 are rolling in.

Known for its eight rounds, or “bazis,” the game offers participants the chance to win big with a small investment. Each round is followed by the announcement of the winning numbers, making it an exciting daily event for those involved.

Taking place every day of the week, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery draws players who are present in the city. With results being released every 90 minutes, the game moves quickly, keeping players on their toes.

The first result of the day is announced at around 10 AM, and subsequent results follow throughout the day and into the night. This continuous cycle of results makes the game particularly engaging for those who enjoy quick, speculative betting.

Kolkata Fatafat winners for January 3, 2025:

First round: 146-1

Second round: 368-7

Third round: 670-3

The results of each round, along with the winning numbers, can be accessed on popular websites such as kolkataff (dot) com and kolkataff (dot) in.

These platforms update the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart in real time, providing players with easy access to the latest outcomes.

For those who have purchased tickets, checking these websites will allow them to stay updated on the day’s winning numbers and potential prizes.

While the Kolkata FF lottery is widely played, it is important to note that it operates within a unique legal framework.

Lotteries are permitted in 13 states across India, but gambling and betting activities are generally prohibited in many regions. Despite this, several platforms continue to promote such games under the guise of “gaming,” providing access to a broad audience.

For participants, the Kolkata FF lottery presents an opportunity to win multiple prizes with minimal risk.

Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the game, today’s results are just a click away. Keep an eye on the announcements and see if your lucky numbers come up!