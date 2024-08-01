KNU VC offers to resign amidst student agitation

The vice-chancellor of Kazi Nazrul University (KNU), Professor Debashis Banerjee has expressed his desire to submit his resignation to the Governor in wake of the ongoing student agitation in the varsity.

Though he has not tendered any written resignation letter to anybody till today.

The vice-chancellor went to his office at Kalla More in Asansol on Monday, on the 20th day of the students’ agitation by the TMCP in the varsity. But the students gheraoed him for several hours in his chamber and he managed to get out with police help.

The situation has not changed on Tuesday and he has said that he has verbally expressed his desire to resign as the VC of KNU to the PA to Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose.

“This varsity is a dream of chief minister Mamata Banerjee but the long agitation by students is shattering her dreams. I have mailed both the chief minister Mamata Banerjee and education minister Bratya Basu letting them know of the current situation. But so far, received no response,” Dr Debashish Banerjee added.

The Trinamul Chhatra Parishad has been agitating at the KNU campus since the past twenty days, alleging that the varsity should not fight costly legal battles at court and that expenses too are made from the students’ fees.

“I went to the varsity to sign some important papers like payments of retired officials and for a restoration project work of Kazi Nazrul Islam’s birth place in Churulia. These are all the brain child of our chief minister. I have signed and sent the Churulia file to the DM of West Burdwan. I now fear to visit the campus again and have decided to work from home till further orders,” he added.

The state government has plans to set up Churulia as a tourism destination and has undertaken several projects. Nazrul Islam, the rebel poet is also the national poet of Bangladesh.

He said that he has also informed the Commissioner of Police (CP) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) and the district magistrate of West Burdwan about the present conditions and the incident at the varsity with him on Monday.

Dr Debashish Banerjee has urged the students and the state government to give him at least two months so that he can finish his incomplete works.

The present VC of KNU has been appointed by the Governor of West Bengal, Dr C V Ananda Bose.