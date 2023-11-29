KMC’s climate combat force to generate awareness

Kolkata Municipal Corporation is mulling to rope in young college students as ‘climate combat forces’ to create awareness on issues of climate change. The move comes in as part of the initiatives to combat pollution. The civic body is planning to engage college graduates, who would be trained on environment and climate change, free of cost to do the job skillfully. The trainees would also be given certificates by the civic body.

The members of the climate combat forces would make the citizens aware of ways to make the city better and cleaner. In the recent House held at the KMC, BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh proposed the installation of air purifying towers in Kolkata to minimize pollution.

Responding to the proposal, MMiC, bustee development, environment and heritage, Swapan Samaddar, claimed that 20,000 such towers would be required to be installed in the city. “For this, around eight lakh crore would be needed as the cost of installing one air purifying tower is about 25 crore and that for the maintenance is Rs 15 lakh per month,” informed the MMiC.

According to Mr Samaddar, as observed in places like Delhi where the towers have been installed, the air pollution level is said to have gone up after the installation. Notably, to curb the pollution, the civic body has deployed 40 sprinklers along with two mist cannons in the city. The sprinklers and cannons are engaged to suppress the road dust that plays a crucial part in air pollution.