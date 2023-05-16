KMC to take up awareness mission during monsoons

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is to start public awareness on the do’s and don’ts during the upcoming monsoon season. The civic body is to make use of mikes in all its 144 wards for an intensive awareness campaign on the subject during the rainy season.

Notably, two women were electrocuted to death while a man was admitted to hospital in Ekbalpore area yesterday after coming into contact with a live wire. Locals alleged that the mesh of wire posed a threat to life because of rampant power theft of CESC lines.

Mayor of KMC and the local MLA, Firhad Hakim visited the area and expressed possibilities of power theft recommending action against those involved in the illegal activity.

Considering the incident, the civic body, like every year, is considering going for a program with the use of mikes to make citizens aware of the steps that need to be taken during rains. Meanwhile, the KMC is also planning to launch an app having information on city’s hotspots.

The app is supposed to bring convenience not only for the people of Kolkata but also tourists visiting the city. The idea was proposed by a caller during the civic body’s weekly ‘Talk to Mayor’ programme held last Saturday.

The proposal was given by a resident of Behala, who claimed to have enjoyed visiting the Jail Museum at Alipore and suggested the mayor Firhad Hakim to launch an app, where information about tourist attractions could be available at one platform.

The mayor, impressed with the idea, urged the MMiC of the IT wing of the civic body, Sandipan Saha, to take steps to develop the facility. The app, according to the mayor, would help the foreign tourists particularly.

As elaborated by Mr Hakim, there are several new hotspots that have been added to the city’s map in the recent past. The app would also include information on the operational hours of those destinations to help the tourists.