KMC to crack whip on vacant plot owners

Amid the dengue scare gripping the city after the Durga Pujas getting over, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is now considering cracking the whip on the owners of the vacant plots.

According to the official sources in the civic body, the vacant plots in the populated areas are bringing greater threats of the disease. Around 80 per cent of the vacant plots in the city are said to have mosquito larvae, according to sources. Considering the dengue threats, the civic body is now gearing up to go stricter with the owners of vacant plots that have accumulated wastes and are posing threats of dengue.

According to mayor of KMC, Firhad Hakim, the KMC has decided to impose double charges of clearing the wastes from the vacant plots and add it to the property taxes. “There are many lands that have been illegally encroached upon,” said Mr Hakim. “These plots have residents living adjacent to them and throwing garbage there.

It is not possible for KMC to clean them as they are private lands. The KMC would charge double the cost of clearing such plots and add the same to the assessment. Those living nearby such plots would be issued a notice and if they do not abide by it, a case would be filed against them,” informed the mayor.