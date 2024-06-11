KMC results: BJP ahead in 47 wards

Amidst Jubilation of an emphatic victory by the ruling Trinamul Congress in the just-concluded parliamentary elections and despite its continued dominance in the two LS seats the city as well, a hint of disappointment can be felt in the Trinamul Congress camp as its rival, BJP is well ahead in at least 47 wards of a total of 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

This outcome, claimed political observers, lent credence to the fact that how the saffron camp has made steady progress in making scoring over the dent in the ruling party’s stronghold in the city and that was despite the fact that the Trinamul Congress had won in 132 wards in the December 2021 civic polls.

The party chairperson and the national general secretary Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee at a meeting held at the former’s Harish Chatterjee street residence have believed to have raised questions with the party leadership, including mayor Firhad Hakim on the alleged shortcomings and the lacunae that had led the party to trail in as many as 47 wards of the KMC.

Advertisement

Atin Ghosh, deputy mayor and MMiC (health) of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, putting up a brave front accepted certain lacunas. He said there is no case to be alarmed right now as the party leadership was assessing the bottlenecks and the shortcomings of the leadership of the civic body in service distribution that is likely to have played a role in the results.