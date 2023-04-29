KMC plans virtual gate passes for visitors

Emphasising on surveillance of visitors at its headquarters, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is working on introducing virtual or physical passes at the four gates of the civic body’s office in the city. In the days to come, visitors would either have to take a gate pass through the chatbot system of the KMC or get one generated at the entrances of the headquarters at SN Banerjee Road.

Those entering with the gate pass obtained through the chatbot will have their mobile numbers as identities while those getting it at the gate might have to give their thumb impression along with a picture clicked at the spot. The system would also be applicable for the KMC employees who would also have to punch their identity card on a device both while entering and exiting.

Later, the system would be in place at all offices of the KMC. The new system, according to the mayor of KMC, is being introduced keeping in mind the security aspect of the civic body headquarters and to curb the malpractices of the touts. “At present, the security of employees is our main concern and it will be implemented gradually.

We are working in a way that the citizens can avail as many services online while sitting at home,” said Mr Hakim. Apart from this, the KMC has also decided to launch an app for its employees that would serve as a work diary. Employees of the civic body would be maintaining their daily and upcoming work schedules along with field visits.

According to the mayor, it would not only help in enhancing the work culture, but would also help in maintaining a digital record of the works. The civic body is trying to make services from many departments, including advertising, building property tax, water supply, building plans, and other services, available through the chatbot system in addition to the app.

Through the chatbot, citizens would also be able to schedule appointments with KMC officials.