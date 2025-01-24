KMC engineers study tilted building site at Christopher Rd

Engineers of Kolkata Municipal Corporation inspected and conducted a structural study of the site of the tilted building at Christopher Road today.

In the background of the building at 11/2 Christopher Road tilting, the adjacent structure also came into the scanner of the civic body, today. After urging the occupants of the tilted structure to vacate their homes in three days, the municipal corporation today issued a notice to the adjacent building. A team of structural engineers of the KMC and experts from Jadavpur University visited the site of the two buildings at Tangra to examine the extent of deviation of the structure from their original places.

According to mayor Firhad Hakim, the decision of demolishing the structure would be taken after the analysis report by the engineers is received. As informed by the mayor, the civic body has not found any sanction plan of the tilted structure so far. On the question whether the building would be demolished, the mayor said, “There are many multi-story structures in Kolkata that have tilted a bit, but all are not dangerous and need not be demolished. The decision of demolition would be based on the structural stability report to be submitted by the engineers.”

Raising questions as to how the water supply and other civic amenities were being provided to the building, local councillor Sandipan Saha urged the people to obtain valid permission from the civic body and follow proper process for constructing a building.