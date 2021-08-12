Just as the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) was starting to get worried as to whether it can administer Covishield doses on Thursday, even though it managed today with yesterday evening’s supply, another consignment of Covishield vaccines reached Kolkata airport on Wednesday evening which raised hopes among civic body officials.

The airport authorities have confirmed that 81 boxes of vaccine came from Pune on an IndiGo flight while 23 boxes reached from Hyderabad. Yesterday, 48 boxes of Covishield had reached the city enabling KMC to administer doses today which it had earlier announced it won’t be able to due to zero stock.

The KMC, at present, has been grappling with a stock crunch. Since Covishield doses are administered the most, compared to Covaxin, the vaccination drive has been on a bumpy road. An official said it has become difficult to say whether the KMC can vaccinate the next day.

“We are totally dependent on the centre to send vaccines and hence whatever limited stock comes to us, runs out in no time. Adequate vaccines are needed, coupled with a steady supply, to vaccinate maximum people before the onset

of a possible third wave” said the official.

Covishield centres in the city today witnessed long queues since early morning. Many had queued not knowing that the KMC had earlier announced its Covishield centres will remain shut today. Several people from adjoining districts like Howrah too queued up. The Trinamul MP Sudip Bandopadhyay today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to send more vaccines for Bengal.

It may be noted the ones who came to Kolkata for their vaccination said that it wasn’t available in their districts and hence have come searching for it in the city inoculation centres and state government hospitals. The present crunch has also led state administration to worry about queues outside the centres both in the city and districts.

The state’s chief secretary is said to have sent strict guidelines to both city and district administration to ensure there is no crowding outside the centres. It was directed that only those that shall be called, according to the vaccine stock, will queue up outside the centre.

A KMC official said that such crowding is happening due to the gaps in between. “This is not only making the situation more conducive towards contracting covid but also is pushing away our target of vaccination in the city

which includes a long list of people still waiting to get their second doses.”