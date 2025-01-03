Kingpin of inter-state arms racket nabbed, firearm seized

State Task Force (STF) personnel of West Bengal Police arrested an arms dealer of Kolkata from Natunpally in district headquarters of Suri in Birbhum district and also seized sophisticated firearms and ammunition from his possession.

A case under Arms Act of BNS has been registered at Suri Sadar police station by the STF. Acting on a tip-off the team of STF zeroed in on Mohammed Faizal, a resident of Garden Reach area in Kolkata and caught him on the eve of New Year.

Raj Narayan Mukherjee, superintendent of Police of Birbhum said that one person has been arrested and four firearms were seized from him. He has been forwarded to Suri Court today and police have sought remand for further investigations.

The accused was planning to go to Kenduli village, which is adjacent to the West Bengal – Jharkhand border and hand over the consignment of the arms and ammunitions before being arrested. STF sources said that Mohammed Faizal himself is the kingpin of the inter-state illegal arms racket and police are now trying to identify and nab the other gang members.