Kazi Nazrul varsity sets up centre for cultural studies

Kazi Nazrul University at Kalla in Asansol is setting up a Nazrul Centre for Social and Cultural Studies at a cost of Rs 10 crores, informed Dr Debashis Banerjee, vicechancellor of KNU.

The VC further said that the upcoming Nazrul Centre of Social and Cultural Studies will have a state-of-the-art auditorium, which will be an architectural wonder and will be modelled like the famous Acropolis of Greece, three seminar halls and a research centre. The Acropolis, in Athens Greece, is the most striking and complete Greek monumental complex existing in our times. It is also part of the UNESCO World Heritage site. The Nazrul Centre for Social and Cultural Studies is being set up beside the main administrative building of the KNU.

The work of the building was stopped due to some technical fault. But after redesigning, work has restarted once again and the authority has set an ambitious target to finish by the end of this year. The members of the Kazi Nazrul Islam family, in his birth place in Churulia are happy that the construction has restarted once again. In the research centre, a number of items belonging to Kazi Nazrul Islam will be kept for the benefit of the researchers, VC Banerjee. Kazi Nazrul University, the brainchild of CM Mamata Banerjee, was formed by bifurcating Burdwan University. Poet Islam was born near Asansol and is the national poet of Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has dedicated a university in Asansol in the name of the rebel poet and an airport, Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Andal. The state tourism department is also upgrading the infrastructural facilities in his birth place in Churulia