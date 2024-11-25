Kalighat police arrest coal scam accused Bikash Mishra on molestation charges

Bikash Mishra, an accused in the coal scam in Raniganj Coalfields area, who had been arrested earlier both by the CBI and the ED was arrested by Kalighat Police Station today allegedly on charges of molesting his niece. He has been forwarded to Alipore Court today and sent to a day’s judicial custody and will be produced before the POCSO Court tomorrow. Kolkata Police sources said that a relative of Mr Mishra lodged a case at Kalighat Police Station saying that Bikash Mishra has molested her minor daughter inside the house. Bikash Mishra who was lodged in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the Enforcement Department (ED) was out on bail following a court order.

He was first arrested by the CBI in the coal scam case and was sent to Asansol Special Correctional Home. Fugitive TMC leader Binoy Mishra, the alleged kingpin of the Rs.1,300 crores coal scam case in ECL leasehold area, who has fled from the country before the FIR was lodged by CBI on November 2020, is the only person out of fifty people named by CBI in the coal scam case who is absconding till date. Charges will be framed against 48 persons later this month by the CBI in the coal scam case. Interpol has already issued a red corner notice against Binoy Mishra on the request of the CBI. He is said to have taken the citizenship of island country of Vanuatu.

