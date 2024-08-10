Kabir Suman post on Dhananjoy accuses former CM of bias

On the day of former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee last journey today, a social media post by former MP, Kabir Suman had stirred up controversy. The singer in post has ridiculed Bhattacharya’s regime holding his cabinet responsible for the execution of Dhananjoy Chatterjee, who was from the district.

Suman wrote: “Dhananjoy Chattopadhyay – we haven’t forgotten you and shall never.” Further, his post read: “You were executed based on mere circumstantial evidence and the wife of the head of the state administration had held street corners accompanying Nata Mallik – the hangman to woo the people’s mind in favour of the execution.” Suman exclaimed: “We’d failed to resist your execution. Today I’m remembering you more and more!”

Dhananjoy hailed from Kukudihi village on the foothills of Susunia highland in Chhatna block of Bankura and worked as a security guard of a residential apartment in Kolkata. He was charged with rape and murder case of Hetal Parekh – a teenage daughter of a diamond trader in 1990 and was arrested. On 15 August, 2004, Dhananjoy was executed inside the Alipore Jail.

