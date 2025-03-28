Mohanlal-starrer Empuraan sparks controversy; faces boycott calls from right-wing groups

A day after its theatrical release, L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has landed in controversy, with Sangh Parivar activists accusing the film of promoting an anti-Hindu ideology.

Right-wing groups, including the RSS and Sangh Parivar, have called for a boycott, alleging that the movie serves as propaganda against Hindus.

The controversy stems from the film’s opening scenes, which depict the 2002 Gujarat riots—an apparent criticism of the ruling party in India.

This portrayal has drawn sharp reactions from BJP-RSS supporters, who have taken to social media to criticize the film. Many have urged their followers and families to boycott Empuraan, accusing it of political bias.

Amid the backlash, Left-leaning social media users have rallied behind the film, applauding Prithviraj for his “courage in telling a truthful story.”

Many have encouraged people to watch the movie to gain insight into India’s political landscape.

Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of former CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, praised the filmmakers, stating, “With their substantial budget, they deserve bravery awards and congratulations for attempting to reveal the truth.”

The BJP’s Kerala unit appears divided on the issue. While state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed interest in watching the film—sharing a photo of his meeting with Mohanlal on social media—BJP state vice president P Reghunath took a contrasting stance.

In a social media post, he dismissed the film’s premise as “absurd” and speculated that it sought to whitewash the now-banned Popular Front of India and external spy agencies like Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

BJP state General Secretary MT Ramesh, however, adopted a more neutral stance, stating that cinema should be viewed objectively and that “Keralites have the common sense and knowledge to decide for themselves.”

The film has sparked an intense debate on social media, with some interpreting it as having a political agenda that disparages right-wing ideologies.

Right-wing social media accounts have accused director Prithviraj of misleading Mohanlal and his fans. Pratheesh Vishwanath, founder of Hindu Seva Kendram and a Sangh Parivar activist, publicly alleged that the filmmakers had ulterior motives.

A Facebook post by ‘Sanathana Dharma’ claimed that Prithviraj had deceived Mohanlal’s fan base, while right-wing media outlet HinduPost labeled Empuraan as “an overt Hindu-bashing propaganda film portraying Hindus as villains amidst the ongoing genocide of Hindus across the subcontinent, including India.”

As the debate continues to intensify, Empuraan finds itself at the centre of a political storm, with supporters and detractors clashing over its perceived ideological leanings.