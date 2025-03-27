Row over Rana Sanga: Rajput outfit offers reward for “chopping tongue” of SP MP

The ongoing row over the controversial remarks on Maharana Sanga by Samajwadi Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman turned ugly with a Rajput outfit, Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Mewar, offering a cash reward of Rs 5.51 lakh to any one who ‘chops off and brings the tongue of the MP’.

This reward was announced by the organisation’s president Arjun Singh Chundawat on Thursday. The outfit has reiterated its demand for a public apology by MP Suman for his utterance. If the MP failed to tender an apology, the Karni Sena said it would protest the visits of the Samajwadi Party national leaders to Udaipur.

Advertisement

The SP MP’s remark calling the epic king of Mewar as”traitor” has sparked instant outrage in Rajasthan and other states. Protest marches and demonstrations have been held at different places in the state in the past two-three days. On Thursday too, protests were held in Chomu town near here by Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was in Udaipur on Wednesday, to condole the death of Scion of erstwhile Mewar royal family Arvind Singh Mewar, said, “No one should play politics on the historic heroes who had sacrificed themselves for the nation.”