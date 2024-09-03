Junior docs protest, demand forensic dept head’s transfer

The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) and a group of junior doctors affiliated with AIDSO served a deputation to the principal of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMC&H) today, demanding the transfer of the head of the department of forensic medicine.

Sources revealed that the protesting junior doctors have locked the chamber of the HoD of forensic medicine at NBMC&H.

Interestingly, Dr Rajiv Prasad joined NBMC&H as a professor just two days ago and took charge as the HoD of forensic medicine.

Dr Prasad was previously posted at MJN Medical College in Cooch Behar. Following a government order, the Cooch Behar Medical College authorities promptly released him.

During their deputation to the principal of NBMC&H, Dr Indrajit Saha, the trainee doctors demanded Dr Prasad’s transfer, alleging his involvement in various malpractices.

The resident doctors also claimed that the vice-principal of MJN Medical College and Hospital, Dr Tanmay Samanta, had recently lodged complaints against Dr Prasad with the health department.

“We are demanding justice for the R G Kar incident, and as part of our protest, we are not in a position to allow Dr Prasad to serve as HoD of forensic medicine here, given the allegations against him,” they stated.

Speaking to reporters, one of the resident doctors said, “We have demanded his transfer from NBMC&H because he was allegedly involved in several malpractices at MJN Medical College.”

“We have received information that he tampered with post-mortem reports and manipulated students’ marks after examinations. To maintain transparency at NBMC&H, we are demanding his transfer,” he added.

When asked to comment, principal of NBMC&H, Dr Indrajit Saha, mentioned that he had heard about these allegations from newspapers.

“But, I don’t have any specific information about him, as he joined just two days ago as a professor. Since there is no senior professor here, Dr Prasad is in charge of the department by default. In fact, he joined here by the order of the state government,” Dr Saha explained.