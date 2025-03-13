Unrest in North Bengal medical college over watching cricket match

The North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMC&H) witnessed chaos today after authorities issued a show cause notice to intern Sunny Manna for allegedly using the college’s Lecture Theatre to watch the Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand.

The situation escalated into a full-blown confrontation, with students staging protests and demanding answers from the administration.

The controversy began when an “unidentified group” reportedly attacked Sunny Manna, leaving him injured. This incident sparked outrage among students, who claimed that Manna was innocent and had not unlocked the Lecture Theatre himself. A large group of agitated medical students confined the dean of NBMC&H for several hours, demanding an explanation for the show cause notice and questioning the motives behind it.

Tensions flared further as clashes broke out between two groups of students within the college premises this afternoon. The atmosphere turned volatile, with heated altercations adding to the unrest. Protesting students argued that the notice was unjustified and that Manna was being unfairly targeted.

“Sunny Manna is innocent. He did not unlock the Lecture Theatre, and there is no evidence to support these allegations. This is a conspiracy to harass him,” said one of the protesting students. The students also demanded action against the unidentified attackers, who injured Manna.

As the situation remains tense, authorities are under pressure to resolve the issue swiftly and ensure the safety of all students. The incident has also raised questions about the handling of disciplinary actions and the need for clearer communication between the administration and the student body.