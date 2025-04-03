Dietician runs practice as MBBS, health dept begins probe

One RDA (recommended dietary allowances) practitioner has been issuing prescriptions, using a fake MBBS degree and a ‘Dr’ prefix before his name since over 30 years, which the villagers have opposed these days and a complaint against whom was registered today with the district health administration.

After the complaint was registered, Dr Joyram Hembram, chief medical officer, East Burdwan, said: “We’ve primarily observed that the person was conducting medical practice illegally. We’ve taken cognisance about his unauthorised act and an inquiry has been suggested.”

An RDA practitioner refers to someone who uses recommended dietary allowances, the average daily nutrient intake.

Tanmoy Sidhhanta of Singerkone village in Kalna, over the three decades has been practicing as a ‘doctor’ serving at least 10 localities over the years. He uses his name as ‘Dr Tanmoy Sidhhanta, MD (alternative medicine)’ written both in his chamber’s board and also in the prescription. On 9 March, some villagers had challenged his degree asking for his Medical Council of India registration number, which he’d declined to provide raising further suspicion of the locals. They then complained about Sidhhanta to the Kalna Superspecialty Hospital superintendent, Dr Goutam Biswas that was forwarded to Dr Soren, the CMOH today and an investigation was ordered.

On 11 March, Dr Biswas, the medical superintendent of Kalna Hospital had received a complaint against one Laboni Bhowmik that she’d been practicing as an eye surgeon mentioning in her prescription that she’s attached with that hospital, which was scrapped by Dr Biswas. Dr Biswas said: “I’m the medical superintendent here since 2018, and I’ve also examined the previous records, but no such eye surgeon was ever registered with this government hospital.” He added: “This is purely unethical and we’ve prescribed for a penal measure against her.”