JU fails to reach conclusion on anti-ragging norms

The much-awaited executive council (EC) meeting of Jadavpur University was held yesterday The meeting which started in the afternoon stretched till the very late hours, close to mid- night. The meeting was adjourned indefinitely, said sources.

The internal enquiry committee report was placed at the meeting, which was held for the first time after the death of a fresher at Jadavpur University.

The authorities failed to reach any conclusion as regards to implementing the anti-rag- ging measures as outlined by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and mandat- ed by the Supreme Court.

Sources said to most of the members present at the meeting favoured the implementation of most of the recommendations of the panel. Sources said since the death of the Bengali first year student Swapnadeep Kundu’s death is confirmed due to ragging, the anti-ragging committee will gratify it first before its implementation.

Sources said there is a recommendation that the complete A2 block consisting of

around 95 boarders, will need tobedebarred.“Thisdecision has been kept on hold for the timebeing.Thestudents,directly or indirectly involved in reading the fresher, around 35, will not be allowed to enter the hostel till the anti-ragging probe is complete as they might try to influence the probe,” said the AFSU member and IR student Shourjyadip Roy.

There was also discussion on the hostel for the UG1 students.

The EC meeting was adjourned indefinitely and there has been no final resolution , s aid the source . “A F S U ’s principal demand was a sep- arate hostel for UG1 students. The EC has given us a written assurance that this procedure will be completed within the 10 October and a new building or any building within the campus will be earmarked for first-year students. If it is not done, we will go for a bigger agitation. Though the probe committee report has been placed but there has been no word on implementing the recom- mendations. The EC has told that it will be sent to anti-ragging committee and it will ratify it. It will be done in 8-10 days time,” said Shourjyadip Roy.

The all-stakeholders’ meeting which was supposed to happen on the same day in the

morning did not happen as the VC, Buddhadeb Sau did not attend the meet. A letter written by a student of journalism and mass communication, Sagir Husain Peada to the JU VC questioned whether there is any provision for such a meeting on anti-ragging measures.

Dengue plagues JU hostel:

Jadavpur University is also in news regarding the neglect and unsanitary conditions in the hostels, which students claim may have contributed to the dengue outbreak that resulted in a student’s death due to the mosquito bite. Furthermore, the high incidents of dengue on campus continue tobeagraveconcern.Morethan adozen students have been hospitalized, with six or more suspected cases of dengue. As of now, there is no indication that the outbreak has been contained.