Joynagar murder mastermind nabbed: Cops

Two more suspects were arrested by Baruipur District Police today in connection with the murder of Trinamul Congress leader Saifuddin Lashkar in Joynagar. Baruipur Police sources said that one Anisur Lashkar, who is said to be a CPM leader and the main accused, was on the run along with the two following the murder of Saifuddin. Police sources claimed that Anisur was the prime suspect and was under scanner ever since an FIR was lodged by the family of the deceased. Anisur’s name along with three others, suspected to be behind the killing, featured in the FIR.

Superintendent of Police, Baruipur district, at a press conference told news persons that Anisur, was the prime suspect and was on the run since the murder of Saifuddin Lashkar. He was arrested from Ranaghat, Nadia following tracking of the last tower location of his mobile. The police chief also claimed that the arrested CPM leader had confessed his alleged complicity in the murder of the Trinamul leader during the course of interrogation and was arrested based on concrete evidence found against him.

On the motive behind the murder, the police said it was still to be ascertained and investigation and interrogation of the trio would reveal the real motive behind the murder. Two bikes, which were allegedly used by the assailants during the murder of Saifuddin, met with an accident after a marauding mob tailed the bikers and caught one of them and lynched him. The death of the Trinamul leader snowballed into a political slugfest.

While the Trinamul Congress alleged the murder was the handiwork of the CPM, the CPM claimed it to be the fallout of an internal bickering of the ruling Trinamul Congress over the alleged distribution of proceeds of crime.