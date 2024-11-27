Joint site visit of top officials for Poush Mela

The administration of Visva – Bharati University (VBU), district administration and Birbhum zilla parishad top officials have inspected the Purbapally Ground for the upcoming Poush Mela in Santiniketan.

Officiating vice-chancellor of Visva – Bharati University, Professor Binoy Kumar Soren, district magistrate, Bidhan Roy, superintendent of police Raj Narayan Mukherjee, sabhadhipati of Birbhum zilla parishad, Kajal Sheikh, MSME minister Chandranath Sinha were present amongst other top officials.

“The state government will provide all assistance and support to Santiniketan Trust and VBU for organising the Poush Mela this year at Purbapally Ground. This year the Poush Mela will be held for six days and we will give the stall owners another two days to dismantle and clear the stalls,” said Chandranath Sinha.

Advertisement

“It’s a great news for the tourism sector in Birbhum district and we are all working hard for the final coat of paint and beautification jobs in the gardens for the upcoming six days Poush Mela in Santiniketan to be held on next month,” said Subir Dasgupta, who owns a resort there.

Officials of Bolpur Municipality, fire brigade, police, PWD and other departments accompanied the officials during the site visit and inspection.

The Birbhum Police will also hold a separate meeting to chalk out the strategy and beef up the security measures for the upcoming fair.