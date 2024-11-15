Hotels, homestays expect good business during Poush Mela after 5 years

Hotel, resort and homestay owners of Bolpur are elated as Poush Mela officially returns after a hiatus of over five years. The last time Poush Mela was organised by Santiniketan Trust and Visva – Bharati University (VBU) in Santiniketan was in 2019.

Due to Covid pandemic, both Santiniketan Trust and VBU could not organise the Poush Mela in 2020. Also in 2021 and 2022, the then vice-chancellor, Professor Bidyut Chakraborty had cancelled the official Poush Mela.

The Birbhum district administration had organised the alternative Poush Mela in Bolpur Dakbunglow Ground in those years.

The district administration and the state government had come forward to organise the unofficial Poush Mela in the last three years on the directives of the West Bengal government.

This year, the Poush Mela will be held at the Purbapally Ground.

“The Poush Mela attracts more than a lakh people from all around the globe. Last year, the Eastern Railway had also given special trains to accommodate the huge rush. With the fair, the rural economy revives as artisans and local businessmen put up stalls, where buyers and sellers directly meet each other. We are really grateful to both VBU and Santiniketan Trust,” said Aminul Huda, general secretary of the Handicrafts Samity.

“It is very encouraging news for the several hotels, resorts, home stays, restaurants which have mushroomed here over the years, as they play a key role in the local economy and provide jobs to several hundreds of people. Already people have started booking rooms since yesterday and we are getting a lot of queries. The hospitality sector depends hugely on Poush Mela and Basanta Utsav,” said Subrata Bhakat of the Byabasayi Samity.

The live performances of the Bengali folk music or Baul songs in the Mela Ground are the added attractions.

Yesterday, the apex committee of VBU held a meeting at the central library in which the acting vice-chancellor, Binoy Kumar Soren and acting registrar Ashok Mahato were present.

Anil Konar, secretary of Santiniketan Trust said that as per the deed of Maharshi Debendranath Tagore Poush Mela will be held on 7th of Poush and the state government has been urged to provide all necessary help. In the meeting it was unanimously decided to hold the Push Mela this year.

Bidhan Roy, district magistrate of Birbhum said that the state government is ready to provide all support in organising the Poush Mela at the Purbapally Maidan. Very soon the organisers, district administration, police, local civic body and the other stakeholders will meet to finalise the schedule of the fair.

This will be also the first official Poush Mela after Santiniketan was has been recognised as India’s 41st World Heritage site in September 2023 by UNESCO.