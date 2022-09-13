John-Debadrita gearing up for new television show ‘Alor Theekana’

The popular faces of Bengali television John Bhattacharya and Debadrita Basu are coming together for a new show ‘Alor Theekana’ to be aired on Sun Bangla.

The story centres around a girl named Alo (played by Debadrita Basu) whose only dream is to fulfil her father’s dream. Academics was her only motivation while growing up. But her life topples when suddenly her father fixes her marriage in a progressive business family. Alo learns about the deep secrets harbouring in the family and faces an unenviable situation. Alor Theekana brings out the fight for her independence, honour and dreams.

Actress Debadrita Basu who won hearts with serials like ‘Joyee’, ‘Alo Chaya’ and ‘Sri Krishna Bhakta Meera’ has been away from the small screen for a while. Now the actress is making a comeback with this new project where she’ll be pairing with John Bhattacharya. John was riding high after the success of ‘Golondaj’ where he was starred with superstar Dev. Meanwhile he has done some music videos, OTT project and was recently shooting for the popular soap ‘Mithai’ playing the role of an antagonist.

Debadrita and John will be paired together for the first time in small screen and fans can’t hold back their excitement. Alor Theekana will be aired on Sun Bangla from October 19 at 9.30pm.