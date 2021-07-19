A massive clash ensued between the police and agitating protestors, this morning, in front of state police headquarters at Bhabani Bhavan, Alipore, where hundreds of job applicants to the post of a constable in West Bengal Police, some with joining letters, demanded they be recruited with immediate effect.

It was around 11:45 am the protestors gathered in huge numbers and agitated in front of Bhabani Bhavan headquarters. With the protest gaining tempo, a huge contingent of Kolkata Police reached the spot. The DC, South, Kolkata Police, Akash Magharia attempted to allay the tension by speaking to the protestors but the situation remained unchanged.

The police contingent, which also comprised women constables, soon opted for baton charging to disperse the crowd that blocked the gates of the state police headquarters. The protestors got into a scuffle with the police who resisted by chasing the crowd away from the area.

Hundreds of men and women ran helter-skelter down the road with many attempting to hide behind roadside trees and light posts to escape the police baton. The protestors ran towards Alipore Zoological Garden and Presidency Jail. This caused traffic disruption for some time.

The protestors complained that due to Covid their recruitment process got delayed but they were supposed to be recruited this January but allegedly the process is being further delayed unnecessarily. Many of them claimed and showed what they termed as the joining letters. The recruitees have been waiting for months to join their jobs in the post of a constable.

They also pointed out that it is becoming difficult for many to lead their lives without a job in such a pandemic time. It was demanded that the recruitment process be started with immediate effect as per the orders of the Calcutta High Court.

The protestors claimed they were sure of the many vacancies in the police, yet the recruitment is not being made. They have threatened to continue with their agitation until they are recruited. The protestors said the chief minister Mamata Banerjee who holds the Home portfolio should look into the matter.