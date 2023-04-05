Become job giver instead of job seekers: Mann to youth

Giving a clarion call to the youth of the state ’to become their own ideal’, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday exhorted them to not allow anyone to play with their emotions as such mischievous elements disappear after fulfilling their vested interests.

Making an emotional appeal to the youth through a video message, the chief minister said his government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the youth of the state get the required platform and support.

He pledged to provide them a holistic environment for utilising the innovative ideas of youngsters for the growth and prosperity of the state. He said, “My target is to ensure that the youth of Punjab are not branded as ‘aimless’. I want you to be your own role model so that no one else can take advantage of your abilities and potential”.

The CM said the Punjab government will provide complete support to youth for starting new ventures or startups.

Mann announced he will hold ‘Naujawan Sabha’ meetings with youth twice a month for a direct dialogue with them.

He said that the purpose of these meetings is to directly interact with the youth and get their feedback and suggestions so that the government can formulate policies suitable for them to start new businesses and undertake other innovative initiatives.

The CM said a thorough discussion will be held with youth every 15 days, to take their suggestions for bolstering the agriculture, transport and other sectors.

Describing the youth of Punjab as skilled, capable and determined, he said, “The youth have thousands of dreams to shape their future but it is a pity that they are not provided with adequate opportunities to fulfill their dreams. The Punjab government will give fulsome support to our youth to start new businesses.”

Mann said youth of the state are full of new and innovative ideas that can be helpful for the growth and prosperity of Punjab.

Urging the youth to acquire higher education to get top positions, the CM lamented that in the age of technology, Punjabi youth are least interested in acquiring the skill knowledge for better vistas of employment adding that the admission rate in Punjab Technical University has staggeringly dipped to only 35 per cent.

While referring to Lovely Professional University, he said that 40,000 students are pursuing higher education in this university, but only 5,200 students are from Punjab. Mann said, “It is my heartfelt wish that the youth of Punjab should not become job seekers but job givers. The youth of Punjab will reach higher positions and not be coerced to go to jails.”