JK industries coming back

The coming back of JK Group in Bengal after nearly five decades has been welcomed by businessmen from the state.

Harsh Pati Singhania, managing director of JK Paper had announced at the inaugural session of the Bengal Global Business Summit held at the Biswas Bangla Convention Centre on 21 November the return of the company in Bengal. He said he was born and studied in Bengal and his family started his business here.

Mr Singhania proposed to open an unit at an investment of Rs 1000 crore at Vidyasagar Industrial Park. Around 2000 people will get employed.

A dairy plant will come up at the park in Kharagpur. Milk will be procured from 95,000 farmers spreading over 2000 villages. This project will help the local farmers immensely.

JK Industries were forced close their plant in Asansol during the United Front government in 1969.

Following tacit support from the then deputy chief minister Jyoti Basu, local CPIM leaders started extorting money from local business. They allegedly demanded few crores from JK Industries.

Lakshmipath Singha refused to pay the amount and sought the intervention of Jyoti Basu. Instead of supporting the JK Industries, militant trade unionism started leading to the closure of the factory. The business which started from Alipore got shifted to other states.

It may be recalled that Gaur Hari Singhania while penning the biography of his father Padma Path Singha has discussed the matter in details how the Aluminium factory was shut following militant movement.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has welcomed the move of Mr Singhania. Local businessmen said this would increase confidence of businessmen of other states to invest in Bengal.

It may be mentioned that during her speech at the inaugural session Miss Banerjee said some people with vested interest had spread the canard that there was only violence in Bengal But this is not true and Bengal is the ideal destination to do business as it the only place where fertile brain with warmth of the heart is available.