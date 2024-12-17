Jailed Hindu monk’s lawyer in city for treatment

Jailed monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Bangladeshi lawyer Rabindra Ghosh is currently in Kolkata for medical treatment.

Mr Ghosh, a prominent lawyer defending the Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna jailed in Bangladesh, reached the city on Sunday evening and is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Barrackpore area in North 24 Parganas district.

Advertisement

He will be in the state for next seven to eight days in the city for his health check up, according to his family sources.

Advertisement

While speaking to the media on Monday Mr Ghosh said that he would be there in Chittagong on 2 January to give legal assistance to Chinmoy Krishna.

“He is fighting alone in Bangladesh as no one is there beside him. Braving my life I would be there in the court to give legal assistance to him on 2 January. I don’t fear death. I am also a human rights activist, besides my profession as a lawyer,” the 75-year-old lawyer said.

Mr Ghosh is staying with his son Rahul Ghosh, accompanied by his wife, who has been residing in Barrackpore for the past several years.

“The situation in Bangladesh is very bad and I have not fled from the country to take shelter in West Bengal. I think Bangladesh is scared of America. Bangladesh is sensing trouble if India and America get close to each other country on diplomatic front,” according to Mr Ghosh.

Son Rahul Ghosh told reporters, “I have requested my father not to return to Bangladesh and to stay here with us for a while. But he is adamant and wants to go back as he is determined to fight the case of Chinmoy Das Prabhu. We are deeply worried about his safety,” he said.

Chinmoy Krishna, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jot, was arrested earlier this month at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while travelling to Chittagong for a rally.

Mr Ghosh, who has been actively defending the arrested monk, has acknowledged the risks involved in his work.

“Since I am defending Chinmoy Das Prabhu, I am aware that false cases could be filed against me, and there is also a threat to my life,” he had said earlier.