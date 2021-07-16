Some people in Itahar in North Dinajpur district is spending nights in mosquito nets at the rural hospital just to get their share of the Covid-19 vaccine the following morning.

Khedru Seikh, Maqbul Hossain, Ahela Bibi, Patashi Bibi and Marjina Bibi, all residents of Ghera and Fulbari villages, said they spent last night under the mosquito nets at the vaccination centre at the hospital, and managed to finally

get their first dose of the vaccine today.

“We had been visiting the vaccination centre for the past five days but returned empty-handed every day. We would reach the vaccination centre at around 6 am and wait in long queues, but in vain, as only a limited number of persons were given the vaccine shots. We all are daily wage earners and we failed to work in those said days.

As such we decided to spend the night right at the centre last night and stood in the queue early morning,” said Marjina Bibi and Moqbul Hosain of Ghera village.

According to health officials at the Itahar rural hospital, they are given limited doses of the vaccine each day, while there are hundreds of vaccine seekers in the area.