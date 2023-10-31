‘Irregularities’ at RG Kar Medical College: BJP state president

State president of the BJP and MP Sukanta Majumdar today raised grave concerns over alleged irregularities and corruption at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and sent a letter to Governor CV Ananda Bose to take up the issue with immediate effect.

Mr Majumdar, has written an urgent letter addressing concerns about alleged irregularities and corruption within the medical education system, with a specific focus on RG Kar Medical College. The allegations primarily involve the “irregulaties” of the senior authorities of the institution.

The key allegations are about procurement discrepancies regarding medical equipment, particularly highflow nasal cannula, at inflated rates Rs 4.5 lakh compared to Swasthya Bhavan’s purchase Rs 1.6 lakh. Additionally, undergraduate skill lab expenses at the college far exceed those at Diamond Harbour Medical College.

The authorities of the institution are accused of manipulating tender spreadsheets, leading to the termination of a security agency at an unusual hour, followed by the awarding of the contract with alleged kickbacks shared among key figures. He also raised allegations of corruption in various procurements with two doctors, who are implicated in corruption related to the procurement of medical equipment.

Specific vendors are accused of monopolizing supply contracts for the NELS skill lab. There are also accusations of unauthorized payments, credit card expenses and questionable business dealings, he wrote in the letter. Complaints were lodged against the alleged unethical practices as well as improper utilization of stalls, canteens, and biomedical waste management.

These allegations, if substantiated, pose a significant threat to the integrity of the medical institution and its commitment to providing quality education and healthcare, the BJP state chief said. Sukanta Majumdar has requested a thorough and impartial investigation into these matters, emphasizing the need for accountability among those involved, including hospital authority.

The letter calls for transparency, accountability, and the preservation of the institution’s reputation. It is now in the hands of relevant authorities to address these concerns and uphold the values of integrity and justice within the educational and healthcare system, Mr Majumdar said.