Int’l goods trucks begin slow movement at Petrapole-Benapole and Ghojadanga border crossings

Export and import business and slow movement of trucks carrying international goods began today both from Ghojadanga and Petrapole-Benapole on the India-Bangladesh border in North 24 -Parganas. Amid unprecedented security deployment and the presence of BSF and police, slow movement of trucks across the international border began for loading and unloading of goods. Since Tuesday afternoon, the gates of the land ports at Petrapole, Benapole, and Hili on the India-Bangladesh international borders have been opened. Flight services from Dhaka have also started on Wednesday. Indian government sources also said aro und 205 Indians returned to the country from Bang ladesh.

They returned from Dhaka to Delhi on a special Air India flight on Wednesday morning. The passenger list includes six children. Notably, considering the law and order situation in Bangladesh on Mo nday, the BSF had issued high alert along the India-Bangladesh border. Due to the turbulent situation in the neighbouring country, flights were also halted. Trains and bu ses from India to Bang ladesh were stopped, leaving many citizens stranded in both countries. However, fr om Tuesday afternoon, the gates of the land ports at the Pet rapole, Benapole, and Hili India-Bangladesh international borders were reopened. Flight services also resumed on Wednesday.

The General Secretary of the Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators Association, Sajal Ghosh, said: “Around two thousand trucks are stuck at border crossings like Petrapole, Hili, Mahadipur, and Fulbari. Yesterday, the border was opened for 2 to 2.5 hours, during which one to two thousand trucks could pass through. However, the border was closed again shortly after. Trucks carrying essential items are stranded. Many trucks ha – ve perishable items like gin – ger, garlic, and onions. Some trucks carrying onions separately are also stuck. Ad ditio – nally, many trucks with medicines are stranded. It’s uncertain when the situation will normalise. Our or ga nization is appealing to Nitin Ga dkari to look into the matter, as the losses continue to increase.”

