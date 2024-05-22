International Tea Day honours women

The International Tea Day, organised by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, commemorates women around the globe with the theme “Honouring women from crop to cup”.

In India’s tea plantations, women make up half of the 1.2 million employees and are often unrecognized for their contributions. The history of tea making reveals its crucial significance – a story deeply entwined with their unyielding commitment and unmatched contributions. Women have been the driving force behind the tea trade for many years, from carefully selecting tea leaves to the intricate procedures of production and packaging.

To mark the International Tea Day, the Indian Tea Association (ITA) shares a similar dedication to sustainability as the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. Its main focus is on promoting ethical, environmental, and safety practices through increased stakeholder involvement. Collaborating with various national and international non-governmental organisations, the ITA strives to improve the overall well-being of the tea industry. This includes initiatives such as improving maternal health and childcare, access to education, sanitation, and promoting gender equality. Through grassroots efforts, the ITA aims to protect and nurture a harmonious environment where all can thrive in wellness, equality, and prosperity.

Advertisement

The ITA secretary general Arijit Raha said: “Since 2021-22, the partnership between ITA and UNICEF West Bengal has been working on strengthening the Institutional Mechanism in 33 tea estates in West Bengal to combat issues such as child marriage, child trafficking, and unsafe migration. This programme is reaching over 50,000 children and a population of 2 lakh in the districts of Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Darjeeling. In addition to children, the project also involves their parents, particularly mothers.”

“The main goal of the programme is to change parental behaviour in order to prevent early marriage and protect children from unsafe childhood experiences. It also promotes compulsory education, skill development, and access to legal aid for children in distress. Through this programme, parents are encouraged to report cases to childline and play an active role in guiding their children towards a safe childhood,” Mr Raha added.

“As we contemplate the efforts of the ITA in promoting social, economic, and welfare programs, we can see the positive impact on women in tea plantations. Their steadfast dedication to creating a thriving and motivated workforce is recognized by international NGOs. As we toast to this success, let us not only enjoy the taste of our tea but also acknowledge the untold tales of strength and triumph that accompany its journey from crop to cup,” he said.

According to him, the community mobilisers at the tea estate have provided guidance to over 4,000 families by conducting home visits and encouraging children to attend school and complete their education. As part of their efforts, they also organized various events such as the Child Rights week, street plays, and displaying informative posters about child rights in the tea estates.

Through a partnership with UNICEF Delhi, the ITA has implemented a programme in Assam and West Bengal to promote family-friendly policies in tea estates. The estate management has been fully supportive of this initiative, which aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations and emphasizes responsible business practices focused on children and parents.

The ITA, along with global organisations such as UNICEF, GAIN, and ETP, has persistently worked to tackle social, economic, and welfare concerns faced by plantation communities for many years. Their efforts have reverberated extensively, reducing the effects of inequality and bringing forth a promising future.