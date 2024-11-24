International conference on biotechnology at UEM

International Conference on biotechnology and biological sciences, Biospectrum 2024, a premier conference in biotechnology and biological sciences, was organised by the department of biotechnology, University of Engineering and Management from 14-16 November in collaboration with University Apollonia, Iasi, Romania. It was inaugurated by chancellor Prof. Dr Satyajit Chakrabarti. Some of the highlights of it are with over 200 registrations nationally and internationally. Maintaining a selective 50 per cent acceptance rate, only the most innovative submissions were chosen, showcasing cutting-edge research on treatment of cancer and application of CAR-T therapy and CRISPR, application of nature-based solution towards addressing sustainable solution of global climate problem.

Participants from institutions are IIT Kharagpur, Jadavpur University, IIT Guwahati, Sambalpur University, Assam University, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) Kolkata, Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute (CGCRI), Central University of Tamil Nadu. Budding scientists from schools also participated with their models.

Excellence Award were given away to eminent scientists for their contribution in science, the list includes Dr Kalyan Rudra, chairman West Bengal Pollution Control Board, Prof. Kaustuv Sanyal, director Bose Institute, Kolkata, Dr Shalini Dhyani, principal scientist CSIR-NEERI, Nagpore, Dr. Sanchita Mukherjee, founder Rigel Bioenviron Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Workshop by iGEM

The workshop on synthetic biology was organised by iGEM (International Genetically Engineered Machine), a leading organisation in synthetic biology.