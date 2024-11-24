Logo

Logo

# Bengal

International conference on biotechnology at UEM

International Conference on biotechnology and biological sciences, Biospectrum 2024, a premier conference in biotechnology and biological sciences, was organised by the department of biotechnology, University of Engineering and Management from 14-16 November in collaboration with University Apollonia, Iasi, Romania.

SNS | Kolkata | November 24, 2024 11:27 am

International conference on biotechnology at UEM

IIT Kharagpur. (Photo: IANS)

International Conference on biotechnology and biological sciences, Biospectrum 2024, a premier conference in biotechnology and biological sciences, was organised by the department of biotechnology, University of Engineering and Management from 14-16 November in collaboration with University Apollonia, Iasi, Romania. It was inaugurated by chancellor Prof. Dr Satyajit Chakrabarti. Some of the highlights of it are with over 200 registrations nationally and internationally. Maintaining a selective 50 per cent acceptance rate, only the most innovative submissions were chosen, showcasing cutting-edge research on treatment of cancer and application of CAR-T therapy and CRISPR, application of nature-based solution towards addressing sustainable solution of global climate problem.

Participants from institutions are IIT Kharagpur, Jadavpur University, IIT Guwahati, Sambalpur University, Assam University, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) Kolkata, Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute (CGCRI), Central University of Tamil Nadu. Budding scientists from schools also participated with their models.

Excellence Award were given away to eminent scientists for their contribution in science, the list includes Dr Kalyan Rudra, chairman West Bengal Pollution Control Board, Prof. Kaustuv Sanyal, director Bose Institute, Kolkata, Dr Shalini Dhyani, principal scientist CSIR-NEERI, Nagpore, Dr. Sanchita Mukherjee, founder Rigel Bioenviron Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Advertisement

Workshop by iGEM

The workshop on synthetic biology was organised by iGEM (International Genetically Engineered Machine), a leading organisation in synthetic biology.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

An institution dies

Vigyan Prasar was set up in 1989 and during its short span of existence, what it has achieved so far in taking science to people with a skeletal staff of only 10 scientists and some 25 administrative staff is unbelievable. It has published 400 books by renowned scientists and science writers, books that command readership far beyond the borders, and not only in English. It publishes a monthly bilingual journal called Dream 2047 in English and Hindi