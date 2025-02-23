Assam Cabinet approves Rs 1.22 lakh crore investment boost, infrastructure upgrades & healthcare reforms

The Assam state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday approved major investments, urban development projects, healthcare reforms, and policy updates in the textile and biotechnology sectors.

The Cabinet approved Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 1.22 lakh crore, set to be signed at the upcoming Advantage Assam Summit.

Assam’s premier global investment summit aims to position the state as an economic hub in the Northeast by attracting investors across sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, IT, and renewable energy. The government expects these investments to significantly boost employment and industrialisation.

The Advantage Assam Summit, first launched in 2018, has been instrumental in drawing global interest in the region. The 2025 edition is expected to witness participation from over 60 countries.

To address growing urban congestion, the cabinet approved the construction of a new flyover at Amolapatty Junction along old NH-37 in Dibrugarh City, one of Assam’s busiest commercial hubs. Additionally, Rs 55.45 crore has been sanctioned for urban infrastructure projects in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, ensuring balanced regional development.

The healthcare sector received a major boost with the approval of the Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) Scheme in 2025. This initiative aims to retain and motivate doctors serving in Assam’s government medical colleges by ensuring structured career growth and financial incentives. The move is expected to strengthen Assam’s public healthcare system and improve medical education standards.

With an eye on strengthening Assam’s traditional textile industry, the Cabinet approved the Textiles and Apparel Policy, Assam, 2025. The policy seeks to create an investor-friendly environment by facilitating access to raw materials and skilled manpower, thereby attracting new investments. Assam, known for its unique handloom traditions like Muga silk, Eri, and Assamese cotton weaves, is now aiming to scale up its textile production and integrate modern manufacturing techniques.

The biotechnology sector also saw key policy modifications, with changes approved to the Assam Biotechnology Policy (2022-2027). These revisions align the policy with the BioE3 Policy, aimed at fostering biotechnology research, industrial growth, and entrepreneurship. Assam has been increasingly focusing on biotech-driven agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and environmental sustainability