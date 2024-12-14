Inter railway RPF football tournament

The 32nd Men and 4th Women Inter-Railway Railway Protection Force (RPF) Football Tournament was officially inaugurated today at the Multi-Disciplinary Specialized Training Institute (MDSTI), Kanchrapara.

Sumit Sarkar, additional general manager of Eastern Railway and chief guest of Paramshiv, IG-cum-principal chief security commissioner of Eastern Railway, graced the occasion. The tournament kicked off with the inauguration ceremony in which Mr Sarkar, highlighted the achievements of Eastern Railway’s RPF team which claimed the championship title in last year’s competition.

This year’s competition includes 14 teams in the men’s category and teams in the women’s category, with teams representing different railway zones. The tournament will run for 11 days, concluding on 23 December.

The inaugural match featured a contest between Western Railway and North Eastern Railway. The 4th Inter-Railway Women’s Football Competition is also being held alongside the men’s tournament, bringing together teams from across various Railway zones.