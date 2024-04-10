Industrialist Harsh Neotia faces ED interrogation

Reputed Kolkata-based industrialist and the chairman of Ambuja Neotia Group, Harshavardhan Neotia arrived at the office of the ED at Salt Lake on the outskirts of Kolkata on Tuesday morning.

While entering the central agency’s office, Mr Neotia confirmed that he had been summoned by the ED for questioning. He, however, refused to divulge the reasons behind the call up. “I will tell you everything later,” was his crisp reply. ED officials, too, are maintaining silence on the matter. In October 2014, Harsh Neotia and painter Suvaprasanna were grilled by the ED in relation to the multi-crore Saradha chit-fund scam.

While Suvaprasanna was grilled in connection with selling a company held by him to the Saradha Group chief, Sudipta Sen, Mr Neotia was questioned for his reported links with the company, which was basically an art venture. Harsh Neotia is quite well-known in Kolkata circles as an art connoisseur. However, it is not clear whether he has been summoned at the ED’s office in connection with that old case or if there is any new development. The ED is investigating several corruption cases starting from the recruitment case. The central agency has already claimed that these cases involved huge financial transactions.

