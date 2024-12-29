IndiGo launches daily flights to Phuket

Travellers can now rejoice as IndiGo has launched a daily direct flight from Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to the popular tourist destination of Phuket, Thailand. This new route is expected to meet the rising demand for seamless travel between India and Southeast Asia, offering greater convenience and boosting tourism and business ties.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) extended its best wishes to IndiGo for this milestone, highlighting its commitment to providing world-class infrastructure, safety, and operational efficiency to support such ventures. Phuket, renowned for its pristine beaches and vibrant nightlife, has long been a favorite destination for Indian travelers. With the introduction of this direct flight, passengers can now experience shorter travel times and improved accessibility.

IndiGo officials expressed excitement about expanding their international network and serving the growing needs of Indian travelers.

The daily service is expected to further strengthen cultural and economic exchanges between the two regions, making travel smoother and more enjoyable.