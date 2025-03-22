AAI launches India’s first indigenous friction testing machine at city airport

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has introduced the country’s first indigenously developed friction testing machine or vehicle at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata.

This state-of-the-art equipment plays a crucial role in ensuring safe aircraft operations by conducting mandatory friction tests on runways as per Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regulations. The friction testing machine offers several advantages, enhancing runway safety and compliance with international aviation standards.

An official of the AAI said that the key benefits of the indigenous friction testing machine are meant to enhance runway safety. “The machine measures the friction levels on the runway during aircraft takeoff and landing, reducing the risk of skidding and improving overall safety. As the DGCA mandated testing, so it ensures that the airport adheres to DGCA regulations, which require periodic friction tests for safe aircraft movement,” said the officials. Another benefit is it is a boost to the ‘Make in India’ Initiative, the official said. “Developed under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, this innovation reduces dependence on imported equipment, making Indian airports more self-reliant. It also will provide accurate and quick results. “Equipped with advanced technology, the machine provides precise data, enabling airport authorities to take timely corrective measures. At the same time, it will also provide an all-weather reliability. The system functions efficiently even in adverse weather conditions, such as heavy rain, ensuring accurate surface analysis of the runway.

With the machine, the airport can lower its maintenance cost. Since the machine is indigenously manufactured, its maintenance and repair costs are significantly lower compared to foreign alternatives,” said the official. With this launch, Kolkata airport became the first in the country to adopt a fully Indian-made friction testing vehicle, marking a milestone in India’s aviation safety infrastructure. Ensuring safer skies with advanced technology, the introduction of this indigenous friction testing machine is expected to significantly enhance safety measures at Indian airports. By reducing foreign dependence, ensuring regulatory compliance, and providing real-time data on runway conditions, AAI has taken a major step toward strengthening India’s aviation ecosystem.

This development aligns with India’s broader goal of self-reliance in critical airport infrastructure and reinforces the country’s commitment to world-class aviation safety standards.