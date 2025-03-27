High-level meeting for Kolkata-London direct flight

A day after chief minister Mamata Banerjee urged British Airways to resume direct flights between London and Kolkata, senior officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the West Bengal government convened a high-level meeting to explore new international connectivity options from Kolkata.

The meeting, held at Nabanna, was attended by P R Beuria, director of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, along with Nandini Chakraborty, principal secretary (home), representatives from the airlines association, and members of the tour and travel association. The discussions primarily focused on reviving the long-discontinued London-Kolkata route, which could significantly enhance business and tourism prospects in the state. During an interactive session titled “Opportunities in West Bengal” in London on Tuesday, Banerjee made a direct appeal to British Airways, highlighting the growing demand for international flights from Kolkata.

“My humble request to my friends from UK airlines—can you give us one direct flight? British Airways used to operate London-Kolkata flights, but before we came to power in 2011, the service was withdrawn. I do not know the reason. But now, every flight is almost fully booked. We are also offering fuel concessions. Whoever approaches us first will get an advantage in fuel tax,” she said. British Airways had ceased its Kolkata operations in March 2009 after nearly 80 years of service, citing commercial reasons. Air India, which introduced a direct London-Kolkata flight in 2005, also discontinued the service in 2008 due to low passenger occupancy.

The Bengal government sees direct international connectivity as crucial, given its ambitions to attract global investors. Banerjee emphasised that the state is witnessing industrial expansion, boasting six economic corridors, multiple industrial parks, and a thriving MSME sector. She also highlighted that West Bengal has reduced unemployment by 46 per cent and has 94 major development projects in progress.

The chief minister’s push for the London-Kolkata flight aligns with her broader vision to position Bengal as a key investment destination. With business delegations from the UK and other global markets expressing interest in the state, seamless air connectivity is expected to play a pivotal role in facilitating trade and economic collaboration.