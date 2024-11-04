Indian Railways rolls out Kavach 4.0

Indian Railways is advancing towards the successful implementation of Kavach 4.0, an indigenous advanced safety system designed to enhance train operations across its network. A railway official announced this today. Kavach 4.0 is a cuttingedge, technology-driven solution developed by Indian Railways to prevent accidents and ensure the smooth, safe operation of trains. This system provides an additional layer of safety and control by automatically intervening in critical situations.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, the system can automatically apply brakes if the loco pilot fails to do so. Kavach 4.0 displays real-time line-side signals within the driver’s cab and provides continuous movement authority updates through radio-based communication. Additional features include automatic whistling at level crossings, direct locomotive-to-locomotive communication to prevent collisions, and an SOS function to alert authorities in case of emergencies. The system is built upon several critical technological components. Station Kavach, for instance, gathers information from Loco Kavach and signaling systems to guide the locomotive, while RFID tags installed along the tracks monitor the train’s location and direction at regular intervals. Mr. Sharma added, “The communication backbone, consisting of optical fiber cables and communication towers along the tracks, ensures seamless information exchange between the locomotive and station.

Additionally, the Driver Machine Interface (DMI) provides Loco Pilots with essential information, including signal aspects and movement authority, directly in the cab for quick decision-making.” Indian Railways is advancing towards the successful implementation of Kavach 4.0, an indigenous advanced safety system designed to enhance train operations across its network. A railway official announced this today. Kavach 4.0 is a cuttingedge, technology-driven solution developed by Indian Railways to prevent accidents and ensure the smooth, safe operation of trains. This system provides an additional layer of safety and control by automatically intervening in critical situations.

Advertisement

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, the system can automatically apply brakes if the loco pilot fails to do so. Kavach 4.0 displays real-time line-side signals within the driver’s cab and provides continuous movement authority updates through radio-based communication. Additional features include automatic whistling at level crossings, direct locomotive-to-locomotive communication to prevent collisions, and an SOS function to alert authorities in case of emergencies. The system is built upon several critical technological components.

Station Kavach, for instance, gathers information from Loco Kavach and signaling systems to guide the locomotive, while RFID tags installed along the tracks monitor the train’s location and direction at regular intervals. Mr. Sharma added, “The communication backbone, consisting of optical fiber cables and communication towers along the tracks, ensures seamless information exchange between the locomotive and station. Additionally, the Driver Machine Interface (DMI) provides Loco Pilots with essential information, including signal aspects and movement authority, directly in the cab for quick decision-making.”