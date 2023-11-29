Indian Army and BRO jointly complete another bridge in Sikkim

Troops of Trishakti Corps Indian Army with the help of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) completed another significant Bailey bridge over Zeema Chu at Zeema in Sikkim. According to a senior, this bridge has finally connected entire Lachen from the Northern side that was cut off since the night of 3rd October 2023. The bridge will now pave the way to re-establish seamless movement of vehicles and provision of relief material to the important town of Lachen, a tourist destination.

The 100 feet Bailey bridge has been constructed over Zeema Chu that had to face the first impact of the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF). Working round the clock, the BRO initially constructed the abutments followed by the bridge construction by Trishakti Sappers that took around three days. Engineer Troops of the Trishakti Corps and BRO along with several heavy Earth Moving plants were pressedin to service for this bridging operation.

Advertisement