In a first, smuggled cattle returned by Bangladesh

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Bangladesh has returned smuggled cattle to India, marking a significant step toward fostering stronger bilateral ties and addressing border crimes along the north Bengal frontier.

Both the Border Security Force (BSF) of India and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been making concerted efforts to enhance cooperation and curb issues like cattle smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

According to officials from the BSF North Bengal Frontier in Siliguri, on Thursday, three cattle belonging to Indian residents near the border were smuggled into Bangladesh by smugglers exploiting the cover of dense fog.

Upon learning of the incident, the Sector Commander of BSF Kishanganj promptly contacted his counterpart, the Sector Commander of Border Guard Bangladesh in Thakurgaon, as well as the Commanding Officer of the 42nd Battalion BGB. He urged them to take swift action by apprehending the Bangladeshi smugglers involved and returning the smuggled cattle to their rightful owners in India.

Demonstrating commendable cooperation, the Border Guard Bangladesh responded immediately. They arrested the Bangladeshi smugglers linked to the incident and successfully recovered the three smuggled cattle. These were subsequently handed over to the BSF, which returned them to their Indian owners.

“This is a commendable initiative by the BSF and a highly appreciable action by the BGB,” stated the BSF in an official press note. The note also emphasised that the joint actions of the border guarding forces represent another significant step toward establishing coordination and harmony along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The BSF reiterated its commitment to serving the border population and ensuring their safety and security, while also working closely with its Bangladeshi counterpart to tackle cross-border crimes effectively.