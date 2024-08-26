important role in combating climate change

Climate change is increasingly impacting the world and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) helps us to make more up-to-date predictions about changes in the environment, said experts who took part in an international conference on the role of AI to combat global climate change. The seminar was organised by the Future for Nature Foundation and New Bengal Consulting (NBS).

Ms Swati Nandi Chakraborty, noted environment scientist and president of the Future for Nature Foundation said: “AI will allow us to take up mitigation efforts earlier and can save more lives and livlihoods.” Mr Debashis Sen, former chairman of HIDCO and founder CEO of NBS, said combining AI with satellite imagery provides powerful tools for tracking deforestation as well. This capability is crucial for conserving forests and reducing carbon emissions from deforestation, thereby protecting vital ecosystems. “AI also plays an important role in climate research by processing large datasets and runing complex simulations,” he said, emphasising AI”s ability to process vast amounts of data and provide insights in transforming our approach to addressing climate challenges. The speakers further said that to meet the urgent need to address climate change, AI stands out as a transformative force.

By harnessing its potential, significant steps can be taken to reduce emissions, optimise resource use and protect the planet earth for future generations. Through real-time monitoring and optimisation of industrial processes, AI helps industries reduce their carbon footprints. The experts who took part in the international seminar included Prof Asutosh Ghosh, vice chancellor RRGU, Prof Anupam Basu, pro vice chancellor SNU, Prof Sarbani Roy, of the department of computer science and engineering, Ja davpur University, Prof Ramit Debnath, University of Ca mbridge, Prof Biplab Paul, IIT, Kharagpur among others.

Advertisement