IMD predicts cyclonic storm by 9 May

The cyclonic circulation expected to start brewing from 6 May is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on 9 May, confirmed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today. The IMD has also issued a forecast of heavy rainfall for tomorrow for West Bengal.

According to the weather office, a cyclonic storm is likely to form on 6 May over the Southeast Bay of Bengal. On the next day it is expected to turn into a low pressure area over the same region. In the next few hours it is anticipated to concentrate into a depression on 8 May, still hovering over the same region in Bay of Bengal. As per the IMD, after 8 May, the system is to keep moving northwards while intensifying further and turn into a cyclonic storm over the Central parts of Bay of Bengal on 9 May.

“As of now a low-pressure belt is likely to form on 8 May; but considering the fact that generally cyclones impact in May; a possibility always remains that the circulation may intensify,” said GK Das, head of IMD, Kolkata. As tipped by the IMD, following the cyclonic disturbance, squally weather with wind speed touching 40- 50kmph gusting up to 60kmph is likely to prevail over the Southeast of Bay of Bengal and its adjoining areas. The weather office has also issued a forecast of heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in parts of West Bengal tomorrow. “The issue of the possible cyclonic circulation was mentioned during the routine pre-monsoon meeting chaired by the chief secretary,” said Sanjib Banerjee, deputy director-general of IMD Kolkata.

The IMD, however, is yet to ascertain the path of the landfall and the impact that could be felt in the state. According to the weather department, the path and intensification of the upcoming weather system could only be confirmed after the formation of the low pressure area that is expected to occur on 7 May