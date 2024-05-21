Kejriwal calls out Amit Shah for allegedly calling AAP supporters ‘Pakistanis’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly calling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters as Pakistanis during a rally on Monday.

The chief minister asked whether all those people who gave a mandate to the AAP in the Delhi and Punjab assembly elections were Pakistanis.

In a video briefing, the AAP’s national convener claimed that the rally in Delhi in which he alleged the home minister called the AAP supporters “Pakistanis” was attended by less than 500 people.

Addressing Shah, the AAP national convener said, “You have so much arrogance about being chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his successor that you are abusing and threatening people even before becoming the PM.”

However, he discounted Amit Shah’s prospects of becoming a prime minister as, he claimed, the ruling BJP dispensation would be ousted on June 4 as the INDIA bloc is going to form a government at the Centre.

“Your enmity is with me, you can abuse me. But if you abuse the people of the country, no one will tolerate it,” the Delhi CM warned the home minister.

Pointing out that Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, who was in the city, also abused him; he said he would humbly tell him (Yogi) that his real enemies were within his party. After the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Shah plan to remove him from the post of CM.

Kejriwal said he wanted to bring three things to the notice of the people. First, going by the trend in the five phases of the Lok Sabha elections it is clear that on June 4 the Modi government is losing and the INDIA going to form a new government. Citing surveys and their findings, he said on June 4, the INDIA bloc is getting more than 300 seats.

“INDIA alliance is moving towards giving a clean and stable government to the country,” the AAP chief added.

On May 11, the day after he was released on interim bail, Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, said, “These people ask the INDIA alliance who will be their prime minister. I asked the BJP who would be their prime minister. PM Modi is turning 75 next year on 17th September. He made a rule that leaders in the BJP would retire after 75 years of age. LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, and Yashwant Sinha were retired and now PM Modi is going to retire on 17th September.”

The chief minister was granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi Liquor policy scam till June 1.

“PM Modi is seeking votes to make Amit Shah prime minister. Will Amit Shah fulfill Modi’s guarantee,” the AAP chief had asked.

He had even alleged that the BJP ended the political career of its veteran leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. “The next is Yogi Adityanath. If they win this election, they will change the CM of Uttar Pradesh within two months,” he claimed.