I declare Gangasagar Mela a national fair: Puri’s Shankaracharya

Puri’s Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Centre’s apathy regarding the issues of erosion in Gangasagar and the construction of a bridge over the Muriganga river during a Press conference at Gangasagar, 1,533 kilometres away from the capital city of Delhi.

He suggested that Modi should adopt a softer approach toward West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, as people not only from Bengal but also from other states visit Gangasagar. He stated, “Whether the government announces it or not, I declare Gangasagar Mela a national fair. I come here every time because of its national significance. BJP’s hidden agenda is to first capture West Bengal and then declare Gangasagar as a national fair. However, Gangasagar is a sacred place for Hindus. If political gains are pursued, the sanctity of such an important place will be lost.”

Shankaracharya’s comments are expected to bolster the ruling party ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. While speaking from Gangasagar, the Shankaracharya appeared to praise Mamata Banerjee. He lauded the state government for constructing a bridge over the Muriganga without any central assistance. He also remarked that the importance of Gangasagar is no less than the Mahakumbh, which costs Rs 30,000 crore.

However, he opposed the modernisation projects that might harm the environment of Gangasagar. Over the years, this once-remote pilgrimage site has seen the expansion of connectivity, along with the construction of hotels, lodges, and picnic spots. Without naming anyone, the Shankaracharya criticised the state government, stating that such activities are not appropriate for a sacred place like Gangasagar. The Shankaracharya also sharply criticised the central government and the BJP. He said, “Today, Modi inaugurated the Ram Mandir for electoral purposes. Tomorrow, they might inaugurate the Jagannath temple, followed by other temples. This is sheer madness of the ruling party. Religious events are being blatantly used for political purposes.”

He also criticized state BJP and certain sadhus associated with declaring Ayodhya-like Ram Mandir construction in West Bengal. Regarding the construction of a temple in Digha modelled after Puri’s Jagannath temple, the Shankaracharya of Puri stated he has no objections. However, on the topic of Joshimath, he remarked that development cannot come at the cost of destroying forests, hills, and rivers. A harmonious balance between politics, development, and the environment is essential for creating a prosperous society and ensuring the welfare of people.