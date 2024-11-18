Husband won’t allow hospital delivery, woman dies in childbirth

A woman tragically died in Basirhat last night after her husband defied government directives and chose to deliver their child at home. The incident occurred in Malipota, under the jurisdiction of the Bagda Police Station. According to family sources, Sumana, a resident of Basirhat, had been married to Nani Debnath for about a decade. The couple already had an eight-year-old daughter. Locals reported that Nani, who is known to live an ascetic lifestyle, frequently abused his wife and had forced her to undergo multiple abortions against her will. On Friday night, Sumana went into labour.

Instead of taking her to a hospital, her husband insisted on a home birth. As her condition deteriorated, she was rushed to Bagda Hospital and later transferred to Bongaon Hospital. After giving birth to a baby girl, Sumana succumbed to her injuries. The newborn is currently in the SNCU unit. Locals reported that the woman had delivered the baby at home and was brought to the hospital in a critical condition. Sumana’s brother arrived from Basirhat upon learning of her death. While locals are reportedly pursuing legal action, the victim’s family has yet to file a formal complaint.

Police have stated that no complaint has been lodged by the family, hindering any legal proceedings. Human rights activist Krishnendu Goswami emphasised the need for legal action to prevent similar incidents and their societal impact. Dr. Kisun Singh, the national general secretary of the Rural Doctors Association of India (RDAI), highlighted the dangers of home births and the need for public awareness campaigns to discourage such practices. He expressed the association’s willingness to support the health department in this endeavour.

