Hunger crisis in India: study highlights stark regional disparities

A groundbreaking study published in Economic and Political Weekly has shed light on the persistent and alarming hunger crisis in India. The study, titled “The Hunger Crisis: Measuring Hunger Across Indian States,” published in June 2024 introduces the India State Hunger Index (ISHI), offering a state-specific analysis of hunger across the country.

Conducted by researchers Amrita Pal, Atanu Ghosh, Shoummo Sen Gupta, and Dr Samiran Bisai of Sidho Kanho Birsha University, the study utilises data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4) and the 68th round of the National Sample Survey (NSS).

Advertisement

The findings reveal that hunger remains a significant challenge in India, affecting millions of lives. Globally, hunger claims approximately 25,000 lives daily, including 10,000 children. India’s troubling performance in the Global Hunger Index (GHI)—with a critical score of 31.5 in 2017—reflects the severity of this crisis.

Advertisement

The ISHI 2017 categorises Indian states and union territories into various hunger severity levels. Most states fall into the “serious” category, while a few, such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand, are classified as “alarming.” Only a handful—Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Jammu & Kashmir, and Manipur—achieve a “moderate” classification.

The ISHI highlights stark regional disparities in access to food and nutrition. A key metric is the consumption threshold of 1,600 kcal per person per day, identifying populations at risk of undernourishment.

The study reflects Bihar has the highest rate of stunted children at 47.8 per cent, while Kerala has the lowest at 19.6 per cent. Jharkhand reports the highest wasting rate at 28.3 per cent, compared to Mizoram’s 6.1 per cent. Meghalaya has an undernourishment rate of 40.6 per cent, while Himachal Pradesh has the lowest at 1.6 per cent.

Rural areas face disproportionately higher hunger levels compared to urban regions. Gujarat, for instance, records the largest gap between urban and rural hunger scores.

While India saw progress in hunger-related indicators between 2006 and 2014, the situation worsened from 2015 onwards. India’s GHI ranking fell from 55th in 2014 to 80th in 2015, with a continued decline through 2018. Even neighboring countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka have outperformed India on hunger metrics.

In response, the Indian government launched the National Nutrition Mission (POSHAN Abhiyaan) to address malnutrition among children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers. Though the initiative achieved positive results in 2019 and 2020, hunger rankings worsened again in 2021. The study attributes this fluctuation partly to inconsistent progress in reducing wasting rates.

The authors stress the urgent need for targeted, state-specific strategies to address hunger, stunting, and wasting. They call for sustained interventions to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal of “No Hunger” by 2030.

“This crisis demands immediate attention at the subnational level,” said Dr Bisai, who led the analysis. “Regular monitoring and tailored strategies are crucial to overcoming the hunger challenge.”