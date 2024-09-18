Hospital releases email for filing plaints against Dr Birupaksha Biswas

In the pretext of allegations raised against Dr Birupaksha Biswas and other accomplices for their alleged ‘threat culture’, principal and chairperson of enquiry committee of College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital released an email ID by mentioning that any person can forward complaints in the form of factual statements with legible copies of original documents, audio, video and photograph regarding such matter.

The authorities will receive complaints till 20 September by 4 pm. Following multiple allegations against former principal Sandip Ghosh in the R G Kar incident, another name has surfaced in the controversy, Dr Birupaksha Biswas and their few accomplices. Allegedly, Dr Biswas operated a ‘threat culture’ in several medical colleges across the state. Reports claimed that he determined students’ marks, who could cheat, and even who could socialize with whom. A special investigative committee has now been formed to look into the complaints against him. Anyone with evidence or complaints has been asked to send an email with appropriate documentation or photos to the designated email address.

The notification was issued by Sagar Dutta Medical College, and the email ID provided is enquirybp@gmail.com. Complaints must be submitted by 20 September, along with relevant documents, sources said.

Dr Biswas has been accused of imposing this culture on students, junior doctors, and staff at various medical colleges, including Burdwan. Recently, he was transferred to Kakdwip Sub-division Hospital, under Diamond Harbour Medical College, where protests erupted over his posting. Earlier, Dr Parthapratim Pradhan, principal of Sagar Dutta Medical College, had raised concerns about Dr Biswas. He stated that many students had complained to him, alleging that Biswas decided everything from class schedules to hostel accommodations, reflecting the extensive control he wielded.